Head-To-Head Comparison: Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) & Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) and Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Orient Overseas International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Pangaea Logistics Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.23%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Orient Overseas International.

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Orient Overseas International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $536.54 million 1.13 $28.90 million $0.30 31.00 Orient Overseas International $10.70 billion N/A $2.58 billion N/A N/A

Orient Overseas International has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas International has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Orient Overseas International pays an annual dividend of $7.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Orient Overseas International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 2.67% 3.26% 1.64% Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Orient Overseas International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company's ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. It owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.

About Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

