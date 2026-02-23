Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price at $116.44

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.4444.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In related news, CEO James Reagan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.17 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,498.20. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is an American technology integrator that delivers a broad range of engineering, systems integration and information technology (IT) services primarily to U.S. government clients. Founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, the company has built a reputation for supporting defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health and energy agencies with specialized solutions that address mission-critical requirements. SAIC’s offerings span the full lifecycle of complex programs, from concept and design through development, deployment and sustainment.

The company’s core capabilities include systems engineering and integration, enterprise IT modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

