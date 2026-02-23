Critical Survey: Bioventus (BVS) and Its Competitors

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bioventus to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $573.28 million -$33.54 million 71.50 Bioventus Competitors $59.54 million -$32.15 million 4.35

Bioventus has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Bioventus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 0 1 3.00 Bioventus Competitors 77 78 158 6 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bioventus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Bioventus’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Bioventus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus 1.39% 26.38% 7.27% Bioventus Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Risk & Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus’ rivals have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioventus beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions include bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company’s restorative therapies comprise an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician’s office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

