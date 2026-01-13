Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.760-4.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion. Illumina also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.270-1.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Illumina from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $146.26. 857,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Illumina has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $153.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,241.83. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

