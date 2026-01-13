Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $41.8650, with a volume of 14240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VPG. Zacks Research lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $555.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.63 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,319.6% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,012,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after buying an additional 941,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 423,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 159,919 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 372,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

