Semanteon Capital Management LP Has $355,000 Stock Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Semanteon Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 37.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 78.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 0.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $82.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $104.74. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $171.17.

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stride from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

