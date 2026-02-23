Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 7,986 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $95.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.29. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $3,311,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $985,363.15. This represents a 77.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. The trade was a 54.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

