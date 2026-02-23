OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,768 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,808 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,199,000 after buying an additional 2,127,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,471,000 after buying an additional 136,915 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,312,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,763,000 after acquiring an additional 158,367 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,572 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.09 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

