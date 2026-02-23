Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $1,882,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $2,674,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 755,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,274 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7%

KMI stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.40%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

