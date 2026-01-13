Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high after-tax total return, with a secondary emphasis on high current income. To meet these goals, ETO invests predominantly in dividend-paying equity securities of companies around the world, seeking to balance growth potential with income generation in a tax-efficient manner.

The fund employs a combination of long equity positions and options strategies, including covered call writing, to enhance income and manage portfolio volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.