Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (METCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.
Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Christopher Cline, Ramaco Resources went public in 2018 to fund its expansion into the metallurgical coal market.
