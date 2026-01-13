Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (METCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a U.S.-based coal producer specializing in the extraction and sale of high?grade metallurgical and steam coal. The company’s core operations are centered in southern West Virginia, where it operates the Elk Creek mining complex and the Alma metallurgical coal complex. These underground mines produce bituminous coal primarily used in steelmaking, as well as thermal coal for power generation. Ramaco also has development projects underway, including the planned Brook Mine and the acquisition of additional reserves aimed at supporting long?term production growth.

Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Christopher Cline, Ramaco Resources went public in 2018 to fund its expansion into the metallurgical coal market.

