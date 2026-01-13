SThree (LON:STEM) Insider Andrew Beach Buys 82 Shares

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach acquired 82 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 per share, with a total value of £149.24.

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Andrew Beach bought 90 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 166 per share, with a total value of £149.40.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 93 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 per share, for a total transaction of £151.59.

SThree Price Performance

LON STEM opened at GBX 178.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The company has a market cap of £226.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 300.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 390 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SThree from GBX 360 to GBX 290 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 270.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

We provide permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of around 6,000 clients.

Featured Stories

