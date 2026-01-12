iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $698.46 and last traded at $698.6710, with a volume of 2871144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $697.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $683.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.14. The company has a market capitalization of $764.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 537,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

