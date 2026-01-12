iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $698.46 and last traded at $698.6710, with a volume of 2871144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $697.08.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 closed at new record highs, a bullish backdrop that typically supports broad-market ETFs like IVV. S&P 500 Hits Record as Gold and Silver Extend Rally | Closing Bell
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting top tech names and sector strength for 2026 reinforces interest in large-cap weighted index exposure that benefits IVV. S&P 500 notches new record high, top tech stocks to consider in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect strong Q4 2025 tech earnings (projected >25% growth) which supports index-level earnings momentum and provides a fundamental tailwind for IVV. Q4 2025 Earnings Preview: Can Corporate Profits Sustain S&P 500 Record Highs?
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF profile pieces and “should IVV be on your radar” coverage raise awareness but don’t change IVV’s passive benchmark exposure. Should iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary on longer-term S&P 500 trends and buy-after-crash strategies is informational for investors but unlikely to drive immediate flows. There’s A Lot Of Turnover In The S&P 500
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that a criminal probe involving Fed Chair Powell has rattled markets are increasing risk sentiment and intraday volatility, a headwind for broad-market ETFs like IVV. S&P 500 and Dow Jones: US Indices Mixed Today as Powell Probe Rattles Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Early-morning futures weakness and reports of DOJ actions contributing to sell-side pressure weighed on sentiment before the market recovered, explaining some intraday choppiness for IVV. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Tumble As DOJ Serves Federal Reserve—Vistra, Tempus AI, Alibaba In Focus
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $683.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.14. The company has a market capitalization of $764.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
