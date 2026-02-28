EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

EQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -105.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.96.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada and the United States. Its products include Atom, a geospatial marketing platform; LOCUS, a geospatial insights and analytics platform for location data enrichment, foot traffic analysis, customer analysis, competitor analysis, audience profiling, segment creation, and location planning; and Paymi that provides a seamless experience for members to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their purchases.

