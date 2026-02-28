Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,045 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the January 29th total of 11,896 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0%
NYSEARCA:SAMM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. 16,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909. Strategas Macro Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.22.
Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (SAMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund primarily invests in 20-50 US equities selected through a tactical, macro momentum approach that looks for strong technical, momentum, and relative strength characteristics. The actively managed fund aims for a more defensive posture when the indicators turn negative. SAMM was launched on Apr 3, 2024 and is issued by Strategas.
