Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Down 11.6% – Time to Sell?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 11,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 11,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.
Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter.
Ambow Education Company Profile
Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) is a China-based provider of comprehensive educational services, operating through a network of subsidiaries and proprietary learning platforms. The company offers a spectrum of programs that span K-12 supplemental tutoring, vocational and professional training, and preparatory courses for English proficiency and standardized tests. Leveraging a blend of classroom instruction and online delivery, Ambow aims to enhance student outcomes through tailored curriculum design and technology-enabled teaching tools.
The company’s offerings include after-school tutoring for core academic subjects, career-focused training programs in areas such as finance, information technology and hospitality, and test-preparation services for exams including TOEFL and IELTS.
