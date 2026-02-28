Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Down 11.6% – Time to Sell?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 11,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 11,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Ambow Education Trading Down 11.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ambow Education

Ambow Education Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) is a China-based provider of comprehensive educational services, operating through a network of subsidiaries and proprietary learning platforms. The company offers a spectrum of programs that span K-12 supplemental tutoring, vocational and professional training, and preparatory courses for English proficiency and standardized tests. Leveraging a blend of classroom instruction and online delivery, Ambow aims to enhance student outcomes through tailored curriculum design and technology-enabled teaching tools.

The company’s offerings include after-school tutoring for core academic subjects, career-focused training programs in areas such as finance, information technology and hospitality, and test-preparation services for exams including TOEFL and IELTS.

