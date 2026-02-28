Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.10. 735,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,644,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$504.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Canada Nickel

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.