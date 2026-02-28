First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.06 and last traded at $104.03. 11,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 17,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.89.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $208.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.94.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.6934 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.