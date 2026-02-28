ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Short Interest Up 201.9% in February

ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,609 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the January 29th total of 533 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RFFC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.44. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96. ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21.

Get ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 165,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,000.

About ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF

The RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected on the basis of multiple factors such as value, quality, and momentum. RFFC was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.