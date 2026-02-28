Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 31,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 127,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.
Dnb Asa Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.
Dnb Asa Company Profile
DNB ASA is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking and financial products to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Its core activities include retail and corporate banking, lending, deposit-taking, payments, and wealth management. The firm also provides insurance, pension products, capital markets services and advisory solutions, positioning itself as a full-service provider for individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations.
The company’s product suite spans everyday banking services, mortgage and consumer lending, trade and transaction banking, treasury and risk management products, asset management, and life and non-life insurance solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dnb Asa
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.