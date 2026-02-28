Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Trading 3.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.85. 56,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 116,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Koninklijke DSM Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM (Royal DSM) is a Dutch multinational company headquartered in Heerlen, Netherlands, with roots dating back to 1902 when it was founded as the state-owned Dutch State Mines. Over the 20th century DSM transformed from a mining company into a specialty chemicals and life sciences group and today positions itself as a provider of solutions for health, nutrition and sustainable living. The company operates globally and serves a broad range of industrial and consumer markets.

DSM’s principal activities focus on nutritional and specialty ingredients and related services.

