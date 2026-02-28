Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.0826 and last traded at $2.0826. Approximately 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Kinnevik Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $572.96 million and a P/E ratio of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a Sweden-based investment company founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck family. Initially focused on shipping and industrial hardware distribution, the firm pivoted in the latter half of the 20th century toward media and telecommunications, becoming a prominent backer of regional operators. Over time, Kinnevik cultivated a reputation for long-term, active ownership, leveraging its Stockholm headquarters to identify and develop high-growth businesses.

Today, Kinnevik concentrates on digital consumer markets, with an emphasis on e-commerce, online marketplaces, fintech, healthcare and digital services.

