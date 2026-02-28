Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 191,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 226,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Theralase Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a market cap of C$75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Theralase Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.