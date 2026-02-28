Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Trading Down 17.1% – Here’s Why

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.0250 and last traded at $12.0250. 322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd., through its principal operating subsidiary Yamato Transport Co, Ltd., is a leading integrated logistics and delivery services provider headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company specializes in time-definite and door-to-door parcel delivery solutions for individual consumers and corporate clients. Its core offering, the TA-Q-BIN service, is widely recognized in Japan for its reliability and convenience, supported by an extensive network of delivery centers and stations that enable next-day delivery across the country.

Beyond express parcel delivery, Yamato offers a comprehensive suite of logistics outsourcing services, including contract warehousing, supply chain management and cold-chain delivery designed to handle temperature-sensitive goods.

