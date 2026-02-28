Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 83,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 32,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKRIY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) is a leading financial services provider headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Established in 1783, the bank has grown to become one of the country’s largest banking institutions, offering a diverse range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The group’s core operations include traditional retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, and wealth and asset management.

In the retail segment, Bank of Ireland provides deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages and insurance solutions to individual customers.

