Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.9123 and last traded at $0.9123. Approximately 3,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9650.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Relief Therapeutics AG is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for rare and critical care indications. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the company leverages its expertise in peptide biology to address diseases with high unmet need, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and other serious pulmonary and inflammatory conditions.

The company’s lead product candidate, RLF?100 (aviptadil), is a synthetic formulation of vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) being evaluated for the treatment of ARDS and COVID-19–associated respiratory failure.

