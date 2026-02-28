WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 48,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 53,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.6030.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEG in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WEG currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

WEG SA, trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WEGZY, is a Brazilian multinational corporation specializing in the manufacture and distribution of electric motors, automation technologies and power generation equipment. The company’s portfolio spans low-, medium- and high-voltage electric machines, variable frequency drives and control systems designed for a wide array of industrial applications. WEG also offers transformer solutions and integrated automation products that support sectors including oil and gas, mining, pulp and paper, and infrastructure.

Founded in 1961 in Jaraguá do Sul, Brazil, WEG has grown from a small electric motor shop into one of the world’s largest industrial equipment manufacturers.

