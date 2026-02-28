OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HSBC downgraded OMV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered OMV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

Shares of OMV stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. OMV has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.59. OMV had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 4.10%.The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OMV will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV’s business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

