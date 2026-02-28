Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $270.46 and last traded at $270.46. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.04.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.29.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft is a global life science and laboratory equipment supplier headquartered in Göttingen, Germany. The company designs, manufactures and markets instruments and consumables that support research, development and production of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines and other high-value biologics. Its customer base spans academic and governmental research institutions as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

Operations are structured into two core segments: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services.

