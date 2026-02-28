Short Interest in Matthews Korea Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MKOR) Grows By 294.9%

Matthews Korea Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MKOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,655 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the January 29th total of 13,586 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,472 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,472 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Matthews Korea Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Matthews Korea Active ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,047. Matthews Korea Active ETF has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76.

Institutional Trading of Matthews Korea Active ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews Korea Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Matthews Korea Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Matthews Korea Active ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Matthews Korea Active ETF by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 55,323 shares during the last quarter.

About Matthews Korea Active ETF

The Matthews Korea Active ETF (MKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of South Korean, large- and mid-cap companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MKOR was launched on Oct 29, 2010 and is issued by Matthews.

