Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.7140 and last traded at $0.6709. 197,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,115% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6434.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation is a Canada-based streaming and royalty company focused on the voluntary carbon market. The firm provides upfront capital to developers of greenhouse gas reduction projects in exchange for a share of future carbon credits generated by those projects. By funding early-stage initiatives, Carbon Streaming aims to accelerate the deployment of emission-reducing technologies and practices around the globe.

The company structures long-term offtake agreements across a variety of sectors, including forestry conservation, agricultural carbon sequestration, methane capture at landfills and oil & gas operations, and renewable energy projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.