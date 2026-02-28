Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading Down 17.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) were down 17.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim ?irketi is a Turkish multinational consumer durables and electronics company engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of household appliances. As part of Koç Holding, one of Turkey’s largest industrial groups, Arçelik offers a broad portfolio of white goods including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ovens and cooking appliances, as well as small domestic appliances such as vacuum cleaners and air conditioners. The company markets its products under a variety of brands, notably Arçelik, Beko and Grundig, targeting both domestic and international markets.

With its headquarters in Istanbul, Arçelik maintains production facilities in Turkey and in key overseas locations across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

