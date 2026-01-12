Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.7150, with a volume of 1082820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 958,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,279 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.