Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$76.73 and last traded at C$76.72, with a volume of 127545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.67.

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada China A Inclusion Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks in developed and emerging markets, excluding Canada. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing primarily in a U.S.-domiciled fund managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc hat seeks to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.