Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore

Evercore lowered shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital set a $280.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.19.

WDAY opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $117.76 and a 1-year high of $276.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $784,616.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,167 shares in the company, valued at $21,951,507.91. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,933,580. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

