UBS Group Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $130.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.19.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Workday has a 52 week low of $117.76 and a 52 week high of $276.00. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,933,580. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,371,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,770,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,552,000 after buying an additional 96,139 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,406,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,091,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,970,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,017,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,821 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.