JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $35.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of ZD opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,669,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,794,000 after buying an additional 221,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 907,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,906,000 after buying an additional 135,021 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 44,923 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis’s flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

