Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $23.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCFT. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 26,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $622,679.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,611,277 shares in the company, valued at $37,865,009.50. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $491,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,697,422 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,316.52. This represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 134,807 shares of company stock worth $2,649,367 and have sold 87,841 shares worth $2,069,264. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MCFT stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $353.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mastercraft Boat has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company’s portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

