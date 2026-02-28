Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNCY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Glencore to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $14.34 on Monday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value?added materials and services.

