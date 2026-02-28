Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Aura Minerals stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -143.14. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Aura Minerals by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Board approved a large cash dividend of US$0.66 per common share (?US$55.12M total), implying a trailing dividend yield of ~6.2% and signaling strong free cash flow and shareholder returns policy adherence.

Signed agreement to relocate a federal road at the Borborema mine, which management says unlocks an additional ~670 Koz of gold in mineral reserves (bringing Borborema to ~1.5 Moz). This materially increases reserve base and long?term production potential.

Revenue grew ~29.8% year-over-year for Q4/FY?2025 and the company reported a strong return on equity (76.14%), suggesting operational leverage despite some profitability metrics. (See full financial results.)

JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on AUGO — initiation can increase visibility and trading volume; the directional impact depends on the published rating and price target in the new coverage.

Short-interest reports for February show anomalous data (reported totals of 0 shares and NaN increases). The filings appear unreliable or immaterial given the reported average volume; treat these items cautiously until corrected filings are posted.

Q4 EPS missed consensus: reported EPS of $1.01 vs. analyst estimate ~$1.67 (a ~$0.66 miss). The miss likely pressured the share price despite revenue growth and the dividend announcement.

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

