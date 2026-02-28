CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Raised to $68.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of CECO stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $3,678,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,175,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 601,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised FY2026 EPS and multiple quarterly estimates and reiterates a “Buy” rating with a $90 price target — this is constructive for expectations of higher future earnings and likely supported buying interest earlier. HC Wainwright Notes

HC Wainwright raised FY2026 EPS and multiple quarterly estimates and reiterates a “Buy” rating with a $90 price target — this is constructive for expectations of higher future earnings and likely supported buying interest earlier. Positive Sentiment: Independent broker commentary from Needham and Roth MKM published bullish price-appreciation forecasts for CECO, which helped lift analyst-driven enthusiasm. Needham Forecast Roth MKM Forecast

Independent broker commentary from Needham and Roth MKM published bullish price-appreciation forecasts for CECO, which helped lift analyst-driven enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade generated heavy trading volume and short-term interest, indicating the market initially reacted positively to the revised forecasts. Volume After Upgrade

An analyst upgrade generated heavy trading volume and short-term interest, indicating the market initially reacted positively to the revised forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlight CECO’s continued M&A strategy as a growth driver; M&A can boost long-term scale but also adds integration risk and near-term execution uncertainty. M&A Growth Note

Coverage pieces highlight CECO’s continued M&A strategy as a growth driver; M&A can boost long-term scale but also adds integration risk and near-term execution uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: An investor alert and filing activity around Thermon Group (a separate company) has shown up in headlines; its direct impact on CECO depends on the specifics of any transaction linkage flagged in recent coverage. Thermon Investor Alert

An investor alert and filing activity around Thermon Group (a separate company) has shown up in headlines; its direct impact on CECO depends on the specifics of any transaction linkage flagged in recent coverage. Negative Sentiment: CECO’s latest quarterly results (Feb. 24) showed an EPS miss — $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.43 — despite a revenue beat; an earnings miss of that magnitude can trigger profit-taking and reset near-term expectations. Earnings Recap

CECO’s latest quarterly results (Feb. 24) showed an EPS miss — $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.43 — despite a revenue beat; an earnings miss of that magnitude can trigger profit-taking and reset near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: A recent Seeking Alpha piece argues CECO’s momentum may be faltering in light of a “big Thermon deal,” which could be read by traders as a catalyst that reduces growth runway or creates near-term uncertainty — this likely pressured the stock. Thermon Deal Analysis

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

