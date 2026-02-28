Brokerages Set Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Price Target at $34.60

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in ENI by 2,488.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in ENI by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth $47,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:E opened at $46.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ENI has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $46.95.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong revenue: Eni reported $0.87 EPS vs. $0.78 expected and revenue of $24.3B vs. $19.45B consensus, signaling upside to analyst estimates and supporting near?term earnings momentum. MarketBeat Press Release

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low?carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

