Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.1538.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore set a $14.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $658.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.55 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -230.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.