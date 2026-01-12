JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $70.3240, with a volume of 74685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMOM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 334.8% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.