Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 57,000 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 140.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.13% of Gartner worth $25,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 43,300 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $229.57 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,622,996.41. This represents a 63.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total value of $50,505.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,270.22. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price objective on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $218.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.21. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $499.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

