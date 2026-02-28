TIAA Trust National Association Has $19.69 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,519,079,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,235,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,362,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 57.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,009,000 after buying an additional 882,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.95.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $563.06 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $573.94. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.04 and a 200-day moving average of $439.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.