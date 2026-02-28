TIAA Trust National Association Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,655,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 527,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 527,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 520,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 437,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $896.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.