Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Acquires 15,592 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $145.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.27 and its 200 day moving average is $224.16. The company has a market cap of $416.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.