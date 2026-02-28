Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Howard Lance Sells 4,832 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Lance sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $429,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,662.56. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mercury Systems Stock Down 0.6%
MRCY opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.98, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $232.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.96 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price target on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.
Here are the key news stories impacting Mercury Systems this week:
- Negative Sentiment: Director sale: Howard L. Lance sold 4,832 MRCY shares at an average $88.98 on Feb 25 (?$430k); his ownership fell ~15%. Insider sales can be viewed negatively by the market as a signal (or simply as diversification/liquidity by the insider), and the timing/size may amplify downward pressure on sentiment. SEC Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cuts: Zacks lowered multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts across FY2026–FY2028 (notable trims: FY2026 from $0.23 to $0.11, FY2027 from $0.57 to $0.37, FY2028 from $1.09 to $1.02; several quarterly cuts including Q3 2026 from $0.02 to ($0.08)). The consensus full?year figure remains negative at ($0.08). These broad downward revisions reduce near?term earnings visibility and may prompt investors to re?price expectations and multiple compression. MarketBeat MRCY
Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.
Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.
