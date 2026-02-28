Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Director Kilandigalu Madati Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $703,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,465.59. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wingstop Trading Down 4.6%

Wingstop stock opened at $259.51 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $388.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day moving average of $264.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.01%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,895,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $374.00 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.07.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

