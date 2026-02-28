Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Director Kilandigalu Madati Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $703,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,465.59. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wingstop stock opened at $259.51 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $388.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day moving average of $264.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.80.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.01%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,895,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $374.00 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.07.
Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.
The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.
